Left Menu

Farewell to 'The King': Denis Law's Legacy in Football

Denis Law, legendary Manchester United and Scotland forward, passed away at 84. Renowned as 'The King,' he won the Ballon d'Or in 1964 and remains Scotland's all-time leading scorer. Law's prolific career included 237 goals for United, making him the club's third all-time top scorer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 02:13 IST
Farewell to 'The King': Denis Law's Legacy in Football

Denis Law, the iconic forward who played for Manchester United and Scotland, has died at the age of 84, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Friday.

Known as 'The King,' Law battled bravely before finding peace, according to a statement from his family shared by United. The family expressed gratitude to those who cared for him throughout his life.

Law's illustrious career saw him score 237 goals in 404 appearances for United, ranking him third in the club's history. He also remains Scotland's top scorer and won the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 1964.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025