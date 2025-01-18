Farewell to 'The King': Denis Law's Legacy in Football

Denis Law, the iconic forward who played for Manchester United and Scotland, has died at the age of 84, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Friday.

Known as 'The King,' Law battled bravely before finding peace, according to a statement from his family shared by United. The family expressed gratitude to those who cared for him throughout his life.

Law's illustrious career saw him score 237 goals in 404 appearances for United, ranking him third in the club's history. He also remains Scotland's top scorer and won the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 1964.

