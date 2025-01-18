Left Menu

Roki Sasaki Joins MLB's Champions: A New Era at the Dodgers

Japanese pitching star Roki Sasaki has decided to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, the reigning World Series champions. Known for his 100 mph fastball, Sasaki leaves Japan's Chiba Lotte Marines to bring his talent to MLB. Despite the Dodgers not confirming yet, Sasaki shared his commitment on Instagram.

Roki Sasaki, the Japanese pitching sensation renowned for his powerful 100 mph fastball, has captivated the baseball world by agreeing to join Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are currently the reigning World Series champions.

Sasaki, who has impressed fans with his impressive performance playing for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan's professional baseball league, took to Instagram to announce his decision. He noted the difficulty of the choice and expressed his determination to make his stint in the MLB a noteworthy chapter of his career.

The Dodgers have yet to confirm Sasaki's signing, an inquiry to the organization remained unanswered. With a record of 29-15, an ERA of 2.10, and 505 strikeouts in Japan, Sasaki is now part of an elite group of Japanese pitchers, like Shohei Ohtani, moving to the MLB stage. Interest in Sasaki was robust, with 20 teams vying for his talents, narrowing down to finalists including the Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Diego Padres.

