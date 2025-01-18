Jamshedpur FC Salvages a Point Against Leaders Mohun Bagan in Thrilling ISL Encounter

In a fiercely contested Indian Super League match, Jamshedpur FC clinched a well-deserved 1-1 draw against the league leaders Mohun Bagan at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Subhasish Bose opened the scoring for Mohun Bagan with a backheel goal in the first half.

Jamshedpur FC's Nigerian defender, Stephen Eze, changed the game's narrative with his equalizing goal in the second half. Eze's impressive run past the opponent's defense culminated in a powerful finish, marking his sixth goal in the ISL and second this season.

Despite Mohun Bagan's numerous attempts to regain the lead, Jamshedpur FC's Albino Gomes, along with a robust defense led by Eze, thwarted their efforts. Head coach Khalid Jamil praised his team's spirit and highlighted the importance of this draw against a formidable opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)