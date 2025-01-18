Headlines from the Sporting World: Allegations, Victories, and Decisions

Amid pressing allegations, Florida's assistant coach Taurean Green will continue his duties following a Title IX investigation. As the Gators prepare to play Texas, head coach Todd Golden assures Green's presence in the team lineup.

On the tennis court, second seed Iga Swiatek defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets at the Australian Open, advancing to the fourth round in 70 minutes, showcasing her dominance by winning the last 11 games at Melbourne Park.

In baseball, the New York Mets secured left-handed reliever A.J. Minter with a noteworthy two-year contract, enhancing their bullpen capacity. Meanwhile, Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki revealed plans to join the L.A. Dodgers, bringing his remarkable skills to Major League Baseball.

