Swiatek Storms into Australian Open Fourth Round

Iga Swiatek, the tournament's second seed, surged into the Australian Open's fourth round with a powerful 6-1, 6-0 victory against Emma Raducanu on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Elena Rybakina also made it to the last 16, overcoming Dayana Yastremska, despite facing challenges due to back pain. Meanwhile, German Eva Lys became the first lucky loser to advance beyond the third round since 1988, setting up a match against Swiatek.

Temperatures rose, testing players' stamina. American Alex Michelsen excelled, joining several compatriots in the fourth round, while Rybakina battled through injury to secure her place in the tournament's second week.

(With inputs from agencies.)