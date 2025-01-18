Left Menu

Swiatek Storms into Australian Open Fourth Round

Iga Swiatek advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a decisive win over Emma Raducanu. Joining her are fellow competitors Elena Rybakina and multiple American players, including Alex Michelsen, who displayed strong performances despite challenging conditions at Melbourne Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:17 IST
Swiatek Storms into Australian Open Fourth Round
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek, the tournament's second seed, surged into the Australian Open's fourth round with a powerful 6-1, 6-0 victory against Emma Raducanu on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Elena Rybakina also made it to the last 16, overcoming Dayana Yastremska, despite facing challenges due to back pain. Meanwhile, German Eva Lys became the first lucky loser to advance beyond the third round since 1988, setting up a match against Swiatek.

Temperatures rose, testing players' stamina. American Alex Michelsen excelled, joining several compatriots in the fourth round, while Rybakina battled through injury to secure her place in the tournament's second week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025