Sports Highlights: Surprises at the Australian Open and Shocking MLB Moves

In the latest developments from the sports world, tennis stars Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina have made strong showings at the Australian Open, advancing to the fourth round despite injury concerns for Rybakina.

Meanwhile, NBA player Jimmy Butler is set to return from suspension to join the Miami Heat against the Denver Nuggets, marking a highly anticipated comeback.

In Major League Baseball, Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki has announced his move to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team known for their recent World Series success. Notably, Sasaki's fastball is remarkably fast, setting high expectations for his upcoming performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)