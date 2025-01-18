Avishka Fernando's Heroics Propel Sharjah Warriorz in ILT20 Win

In an impressive display of counter-attacking cricket, Sri Lankan batsman Avishka Fernando powered Sharjah Warriorz to an emphatic win against Dubai Capitals, securing the second position on the points table. Playing their first home game of the season, the team clinched victory by five wickets with 11 balls to spare, as confirmed by the league's press release.

Sharjah Warriorz captain Tim Southee lauded Fernando's remarkable performance, stating, "To chase down a score like that and witness Fernando's innings was incredible. His capability to deliver right off the plane is commendable." Reflecting on the team's overall progress, Southee mentioned, "There's still room for improvement, especially in fielding and bowling. Some players were under the weather, showcasing the depth of our squad when others stepped up." JP Duminy, the team's coach, also emphasized fielding as an area needing enhancement, aiming for a unified effort on the field going forward.

Avishka Fernando, who achieved the fastest-ever 50 in ILT20 history, described his innings as a natural play, expressing gratitude for the record-breaking performance. Scoring 81 off 27 balls, including eight sixes and six boundaries, Fernando earned significant praise from Coach Duminy. Appreciating Fernando's readiness, Duminy remarked, "His confidence and ability to adapt quickly are outstanding and align with the environment we strive to create at Sharjah Warriorz." As the team approaches their next match against MI Emirates, the focus remains on maintaining intent and consistency.

