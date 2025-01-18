Left Menu

Teen Sensations: Learner Tien and the Youth Movement at Melbourne Park

Learner Tien, a 19-year-old American qualifier, became the youngest man to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open in 20 years. Tien's remarkable run included defeating former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev. He is set to face Lorenzo Sonego for a quarter-final spot.

Learner Tien, a rising star in the tennis world, made history by becoming the youngest man in two decades to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. The 19-year-old American defeated Corentin Moutet with scores of 7-6(10), 6-3, 6-3, showcasing impressive skill at Melbourne's prestigious courts.

His stunning victory follows an earlier triumph over former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, marking Tien as a formidable competitor. Tien, who turns heads with his youthful vigor, is the youngest player since Rafa Nadal at 18 to achieve this milestone, illustrating a promising future for American tennis.

As Tien advances to face Lorenzo Sonego, he stands out as the last teenager competing against seasoned players, including Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils. Alongside him, fellow American Alex Michelsen continues to impress, reflecting a new wave of youthful talent in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

