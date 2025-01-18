Left Menu

Selectors Unveil India's Powerhouse Squad for Champions Trophy

India announces its squad for the Champions Trophy, featuring the comeback of key players like Jasprit Bumrah, whose participation depends on fitness, and Mohammed Shami. Talented opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is selected. Rohit Sharma leads the team, supported by vice-captain Shubman Gill. Rishabh Pant is named the first-choice wicketkeeper.

Updated: 18-01-2025 16:40 IST
Shubman Gill Image Credit: Twitter(@IPL)
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic selection move, the Indian cricket team has announced its squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, igniting excitement among cricket enthusiasts. Jasprit Bumrah, a pivotal player in India's bowling lineup, has been included, albeit with an asterisk around his fitness status following recent back spasms.

Rohit Sharma, set to lead the team, emphasized the necessity of having experienced players like Mohammed Shami to bolster the squad's bowling attack, especially with uncertainties surrounding Bumrah's availability. Young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been brought into the fold, highlighting the selectors' focus on potential and performance.

Notably, the squad introduces Rishabh Pant as the primary wicketkeeper, with contributions expected from all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Despite compelling performances, players such as Mohammed Siraj and Karun Nair have been omitted, sparking discussions on the challenges of team selection in competitive sports.

