Gael Monfils Shakes Up Australian Open with Old-School Flair

French tennis veteran, Gael Monfils, turned back time as he defeated fourth seed Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open, advancing to the tournament's last 16.

At 38, Monfils showcased remarkable skill and strategy, rallying from a set down to overcome the American with a crafty plan and celebrated his triumph extravagantly with a dance on court.

This win marks Monfils' resurgence as a formidable player, sharing the record for the most singles wins by a Frenchman at Melbourne Park, and extending his eight-match winning streak post his Auckland Classic title victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)