Gael Monfils Shakes Up Australian Open with Old-School Flair

Gael Monfils, at 38 years old, stunned Taylor Fritz to reach the last 16 of the Australian Open. With agility and strategy, Monfils turned back the clock and celebrated with a dance on court. This victory marks a significant milestone in a season that's seen him reach new heights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:59 IST
Gael Monfils

French tennis veteran, Gael Monfils, turned back time as he defeated fourth seed Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open, advancing to the tournament's last 16.

At 38, Monfils showcased remarkable skill and strategy, rallying from a set down to overcome the American with a crafty plan and celebrated his triumph extravagantly with a dance on court.

This win marks Monfils' resurgence as a formidable player, sharing the record for the most singles wins by a Frenchman at Melbourne Park, and extending his eight-match winning streak post his Auckland Classic title victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

