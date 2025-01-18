India's Powerhouse Squad: Champions Trophy Awaits

The Indian cricket team has unveiled its squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy and home ODIs against England, with a mix of seasoned players and emerging talents. Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion depends on his fitness, following a back spasm setback during the Sydney Test against Australia. Meanwhile, burgeoning opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made the cut, while pacer Mohammed Shami rejoins the team. The squad will see Shubman Gill stepping up as vice-captain, alongside Rohit Sharma who will lead India.

Rohit Sharma addressed the selection decisions, noting the importance of versatility within the team. The inclusion of Bumrah comes with an asterisk regarding his fitness, offering Arshdeep Singh and Shami as key back-ups in seam bowling roles. Rohit expressed confidence in these pacers to fill crucial positions if needed. The squad strategy reflects a well-rounded approach with an array of all-rounders expected to contribute significantly.

The wicketkeeper role goes to Rishabh Pant, despite his limited ODI play recently, having KL Rahul as a supportive backup. However, notable players like Sanju Samson and Karun Nair were absent from the list, with Samson missing domestic camps and Nair unable to find a place despite his stellar performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy. India's focus on experience and versatility aims to forge a formidable challenge in the upcoming international matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)