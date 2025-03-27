Left Menu

Robin Uthappa Critiques Yashasvi Jaiswal After KKR Triumph in IPL 2025

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa assessed Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance after Kolkata Knight Riders' win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, highlighting missed opportunities. Jaiswal, part of a key partnership early on, was dismissed for 29. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock stood out with an unbeaten 97-run innings for KKR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:57 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In the aftermath of Kolkata Knight Riders' victory over Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 Indian Premier League, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa reflected on Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings, describing it as a missed opportunity. Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Uthappa emphasized that Jaiswal was in an ideal position to anchor the innings on a challenging pitch but failed to seize the moment.

The match saw KKR's bowlers putting on a disciplined display, with Vaibhav Arora making an early impact by dismissing RR captain Sanju Samson for just 13. As Jaiswal attempted to rebuild alongside Riyan Parag with a 34-run partnership, Varun Chakravarthy broke through by dismissing Parag. Jaiswal soon followed, losing his wicket to Moeen Ali.

Despite Jaiswal being retained by the Royals and having a respectable previous season, he has struggled to make significant contributions in IPL 2025 so far. In stark contrast, Quinton de Kock delivered an extraordinary performance for KKR, scoring an unbeaten 97, marking the highest individual score for the team in an IPL run-chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

