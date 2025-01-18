Left Menu

Injury Woes: Jasprit Bumrah's Uncertain Return for England ODIs

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah may miss the initial ODIs against England due to injury. Ajit Agarkar announced Harshit Rana as a substitute. Bumrah is named for the upcoming Champions Trophy, pending a medical update. Fitness reports are expected early February, following skipper Rohit Sharma's demand for clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:35 IST
Injury Woes: Jasprit Bumrah's Uncertain Return for England ODIs
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant blow to India's cricket team, chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah might not be fit for the first two ODIs against England. Harshit Rana has been named as his replacement, as the team awaits further updates from the medical department regarding Bumrah's fitness status.

Bumrah, known for his exceptional bowling prowess, remains in the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which follows the three-match ODI series against England. Agarkar indicated that Bumrah has been advised to rest for five weeks after experiencing a back spasm during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The team's medical update is expected in early February. Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has demanded transparency regarding player fitness updates from the National Cricket Academy, particularly following concerns over Mohammed Shami's recent absence. The final squad for the Champions Trophy must be submitted by February 11, with India's ODIs against England scheduled for February 6, 9, and 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025