Injury Woes: Jasprit Bumrah's Uncertain Return for England ODIs

In a significant blow to India's cricket team, chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah might not be fit for the first two ODIs against England. Harshit Rana has been named as his replacement, as the team awaits further updates from the medical department regarding Bumrah's fitness status.

Bumrah, known for his exceptional bowling prowess, remains in the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which follows the three-match ODI series against England. Agarkar indicated that Bumrah has been advised to rest for five weeks after experiencing a back spasm during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The team's medical update is expected in early February. Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has demanded transparency regarding player fitness updates from the National Cricket Academy, particularly following concerns over Mohammed Shami's recent absence. The final squad for the Champions Trophy must be submitted by February 11, with India's ODIs against England scheduled for February 6, 9, and 12.

