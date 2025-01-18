Karun Nair: The Unyielding Pursuit of the Indian Jersey

Karun Nair, despite his remarkable performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored upwards of 700 runs, finds himself on the bench for India's upcoming matches. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar voiced support for Nair on social media, but it wasn't enough to sway the selectors.

Selecting the squads for the Champions Trophy and ODIs against England, Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma listed players averaging mid-40s, leaving no space for Nair. It's a challenging decision, explained Agarkar, as Nair's average performances couldn't secure him a spot within the 15-member team amidst tight competition.

Though many stalwarts like Padmakar Shivalkar and Amol Muzumdar couldn't break onto the team, Agarkar didn't rule out future possibilities for Nair. Having represented India in six Tests and two ODIs, Nair's dream to play for the national team still burns bright. As he puts it, the goal remains unchanged—to don the Indian jersey once more.

