Rohit Sharma to Return to Domestic Cricket Amidst Test Cricket Speculation

In a recent press conference, Team India captain Rohit Sharma announced his participation in the second phase of the Ranji Trophy with Mumbai. The event, also attended by Ajit Agarkar, disclosed the 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and the ODI series against England.

When questioned about his return to first-class cricket, the 37-year-old expressed his determination to continue playing in the longest format. Rohit's decision to engage in domestic cricket comes amid critical evaluations of his Test cricket performance, having accumulated only 31 runs in his recent Australian tour.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has enforced a new policy requiring players' participation in domestic matches to maintain eligibility for national selection. This move aligns with Mumbai's prospects in the Ranji Trophy, where they currently stand third in Group A, positioning themselves well for the knockout stage.

