Cricket Family Time Showdown: Rohit Sharma Challenges BCCI Travel Policy

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has expressed concern over a recent policy by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that limits players' time with family during tours.

The policy, although not officially announced, has been reportedly circulated among media outlets. It includes a point restricting family presence to a mere 14 days on extended tours, with any exceptions requiring the approval of coach Gautam Gambhir. This clause has not been well received by players.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar acknowledged the drafting of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), assuring that these are not punitive measures but necessary protocols for national representation. He emphasized the maturity of the team, stating that many of these rules already exist and are essential for maintaining team cohesion.

