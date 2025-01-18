Rohit Sharma Squashes Rift Rumors with Gautam Gambhir Amid Testing Times for Team India

Amid swirling rumors of discord between Team India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir, Sharma has dismissed such speculations, emphasizing mutual trust on the field. Addressing a recent press conference, he stressed that tactical discussions remain private, and Gambhir supports on-field captaincy decisions unequivocally.

India finds itself in turbulent waters in the Test format after a surprising series loss to New Zealand at home. Sharma's acknowledgement comes after reports of a rift surfaced during India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle in Australia, where strategic plotting took a backseat to speculation about team dynamics.

The Indian cricket team now shifts focus to the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled from February 19 to March 9 across Pakistan and the UAE. Team India, led by Sharma, is set to play its matches in the UAE, with anticipated clashes against Pakistan on February 23 and a strategic opener against Bangladesh on February 20. All eyes are on the squad, which includes stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, as India challenges for cricketing glory once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)