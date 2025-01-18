Karnataka Clinches Fifth Vijay Hazare Trophy Amidst Stellar Performances

Karnataka clinched their fifth Vijay Hazare Trophy title on Saturday, defeating Vidarbha by 36 runs in a thrilling final. Dhruv Shorey's brilliant hundred for Vidarbha couldn't prevent the loss as Karnataka's Smaran Ravichandran shone with a stylish century. This victory marks Karnataka's fifth unbeaten finals appearance.

Smaran, a left-handed batter, scored 101 off 92 balls, setting the foundation for Karnataka's commanding total of 348 for 6 in 50 overs. Krishnan Srijith also contributed with a valiant 78, while Abhinav Manohar blasted 79 from just 42 deliveries, providing the perfect finishing touch.

Vidarbha fought hard with Harsh Dubey adding a quickfire 63, but they were eventually bowled out for 312. Despite Shorey's steady 110, support from other batsmen dwindled, largely due to disciplined bowling from Karnataka. Vasuki Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, and Abhilash Shetty were notable performers with three wickets each, sealing Vidarbha's fate.

