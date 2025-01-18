Indian Women Dominate to Secure Spot in Kho Kho World Cup Final

In a stunning display of tactical acumen, the Indian women's Kho Kho team outmaneuvered South Africa, clinching a 66-16 victory in the semifinals of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup on Saturday.

The 'Women in Blue' showcased exceptional performance in both attack and defense. This victory sets up an exciting showdown with Nepal in the finals.

Chaithra B captured attention with a remarkable initial run, piling up points before South Africa's defenders managed to tag her out. The Indian team's relentless play continued through Reshma and Vaishnavi Powar, cementing their dominance with a final score of 38-16 going into the last stretch of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)