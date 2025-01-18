Ten-Man Kerala Blasters Hold NorthEast United to Stalemate

In a dramatic encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, Kerala Blasters FC managed to secure a goalless draw against NorthEast United FC, despite playing with 10 men for over an hour at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters FC demonstrated remarkable defensive resilience to hold the Highlanders at bay. The match, though goalless, was rich in intense moments, with the home side successfully neutralizing NorthEast United's offensive efforts, even after Aibanbha Dohling's red card for violent conduct in the first half.

Both teams created opportunities but lacked precision in their finishing. Jithin MS and Noah Sadaoui came close to scoring, yet were unable to convert their chances. The stalemate leaves Kerala Blasters anticipating their next match against East Bengal FC, while NorthEast United prepares to face Hyderabad FC.

