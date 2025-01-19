Alcaraz Advances Amid Drama in Aussie Open

Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to his second Australian Open quarter-final following an unfortunate end to his match against Jack Draper, who retired with an injury while trailing 7-5, 6-1. The Spaniard showed dominance at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

As a four-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz is now set to face the winner of the evening clash between Novak Djokovic and Jiri Lehecka. He expressed his delight in reaching another quarter-final, although acknowledging it wasn't the most satisfying way to advance.

On-court after the match, Alcaraz conveyed his empathy for Draper, remarking, "I'm really sorry for Jack. He doesn't deserve to get injured. He couldn't prepare the start of the season well."

(With inputs from agencies.)