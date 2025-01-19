Left Menu

Alcaraz Advances Amid Drama in Aussie Open

Carlos Alcaraz reached the Australian Open quarter-finals after Jack Draper retired due to injury. Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, will face the winner of Novak Djokovic vs. Jiri Lehecka. Alcaraz expressed sympathy for Draper, who couldn't continue his strong performance due to the injury.

Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • Australia

Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to his second Australian Open quarter-final following an unfortunate end to his match against Jack Draper, who retired with an injury while trailing 7-5, 6-1. The Spaniard showed dominance at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

As a four-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz is now set to face the winner of the evening clash between Novak Djokovic and Jiri Lehecka. He expressed his delight in reaching another quarter-final, although acknowledging it wasn't the most satisfying way to advance.

On-court after the match, Alcaraz conveyed his empathy for Draper, remarking, "I'm really sorry for Jack. He doesn't deserve to get injured. He couldn't prepare the start of the season well."

(With inputs from agencies.)

