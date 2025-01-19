Thrilling Turnabouts at Australian Open's Eighth Day

On the eighth day of the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz surged to the quarter-finals after Jack Draper was forced to retire due to injury. Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, was leading with scores of 7-5, 6-1 at the time of Draper's withdrawal.

Tommy Paul displayed an impressive performance by defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, securing victory with straight sets of 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. Paul's exceptional play reinforced his reputation as a former semi-finalist at Melbourne Park.

Coco Gauff, the American third seed, staged a comeback to beat Belinda Bencic 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. The match, held at Rod Laver Arena, showcased Gauff's resilience, setting her up for a quarter-final clash against Paula Badosa.

