Thrilling Turnabouts at Australian Open's Eighth Day

The eighth day of the Australian Open saw remarkable performances: Carlos Alcaraz advanced after Jack Draper retired, Tommy Paul dominated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Coco Gauff overcame Belinda Bencic. Matches continued under the sunny Melbourne skies, as top seeds competed fiercely in the year's first Grand Slam.

Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2025 12:17 IST
  • Australia

On the eighth day of the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz surged to the quarter-finals after Jack Draper was forced to retire due to injury. Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, was leading with scores of 7-5, 6-1 at the time of Draper's withdrawal.

Tommy Paul displayed an impressive performance by defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, securing victory with straight sets of 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. Paul's exceptional play reinforced his reputation as a former semi-finalist at Melbourne Park.

Coco Gauff, the American third seed, staged a comeback to beat Belinda Bencic 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. The match, held at Rod Laver Arena, showcased Gauff's resilience, setting her up for a quarter-final clash against Paula Badosa.

