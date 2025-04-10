Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka Advance to Quarter-Finals in Thrilling Matches

On day 7 of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Karnataka celebrated significant victories, securing their spots in the quarter-finals. Madhya Pradesh managed a hard-fought 3-2 win over Hockey Punjab in Division A, led by Captain Yousuf Affan who netted an early goal.

Mohit Karma and Saddam Ahmed further extended the lead, showing dominance through the first three quarters. Despite attempts by Punjab's Araijeet Singh Hundal and Gursahibjit Singh to level the scores late in the match, Madhya Pradesh maintained their lead, topping Pool A as they move into the next round, according to Hockey India.

In another gripping match, Hockey Karnataka defeated Le Puducherry Hockey with a scoreline of 3-2 in Division A. Captain Mohammed Raheel set the pace with an early goal, while T. Arun Kumar and P Mahendran kept the pressure on. Sheshe Gowda Bm's late-game heroics sealed the deal, securing Karnataka's spot in an exciting finish. Meanwhile, upcoming clashes between Hockey Maharashtra against Hockey Jharkhand and the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu against Hockey Bengal promise more action on Thursday. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)