Pritam Kotal Strengthens Chennaiyin FC's Defense with Prestigious Signing

Pritam Kotal, a prominent Indian defender, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Chennaiyin FC, transitioning from Kerala Blasters FC. This move is seen as a significant boost to the defense of the Indian Super League club, best known as the Marina Machans.

Kotal, aged 31, boasts over 50 international caps for India and has been a stalwart in the ISL for nearly a decade. Having captained Mohun Bagan Super Giant to multiple victories and as a key player in ISL championship-winning teams, his track record speaks volumes of his capabilities.

Speaking to the media, Kotal expressed confidence in the team's potential and his commitment to advancing their standing in the league. Head coach Owen Coyle commended Kotal for his leadership attributes, noting his drive and eagerness to mentor young talents. Kotal's move marks a new chapter in his illustrious football career.

(With inputs from agencies.)