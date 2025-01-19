Left Menu

Prozorova Triumphs After Saving Six Match Points in Thrilling ITF W50 Final

Tatiana Prozorova won the ITF W50 tournament after saving six match points against Panna Udvardy. Despite losing the first set, Prozorova fought back to win 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 in a match filled with breaks and unforced errors, securing her first singles title in four months.

Prozorova Triumphs After Saving Six Match Points in Thrilling ITF W50 Final
Tatiana Prozorova emerged victorious at the ITF W50 tournament, overcoming a determined Panna Udvardy after saving six match points. The marathon final, held on Sunday, saw Prozorova secure a comeback victory with a scoreline of 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4.

The seventh seed overcame adversity in the second set, fending off three match points both in the 12th game and the ensuing tiebreaker. Prozorova capitalized on Udvardy's errors, which included several unforced mistakes and lost break opportunities, to claim the title.

In her post-match interview, Prozorova expressed happiness over securing her first title of the year and anticipated further success in upcoming tournaments. This win marked her first singles title since September 2024, while Udvardy's wait for a title continued after her last final in June 2024.

