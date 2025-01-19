Left Menu

Sajid Khan Spins Pakistan to Victory with a Stellar Nine-Wicket Haul

Off-spinner Sajid Khan led Pakistan to a 127-run victory against the West Indies with an impressive nine-wicket haul in the first Test match. Despite a strong showing by the Pakistani spinners, both teams remain at the lower end of the World Test Championship points table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 19-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 17:51 IST
Off-spinner Sajid Khan orchestrated Pakistan's commanding 127-run victory over the West Indies with a remarkable nine-wicket haul during the first Test on Sunday. Khan's performance exemplifies his skill, with the West Indies succumbing to a second innings total of 123 after attempting to reach a target of 251 on a challenging spinning pitch.

Debutant Alick Athanaze offered resistance with a diligent 55, but West Indies crumbled on Day 3 under the relentless pressure of Pakistani spinners, particularly Sajid Khan and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who claimed four wickets of his own. Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, commended the team's ability to exploit the conditions effectively.

Despite the win, both Pakistan and the West Indies continue to languish at the bottom of the World Test Championship points table, trailing behind the leaders Australia and South Africa, who have already secured spots for the final. The second Test at the same venue promises a crucial conclusion to this WTC cycle for both teams.

