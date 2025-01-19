Left Menu

BCCI Enforces New Travel Protocols for Indian Cricket Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has implemented new guidelines mandating Indian cricket team members to travel in a shared team bus. This change aims to ensure commitment and teamwork. The Cricket Association of Bengal is complying, marking a shift from previous practices of providing separate vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:21 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially implemented new travel protocols, mandating that all members of the Indian cricket team travel together by a shared team bus. This move marks a significant departure from the previous arrangement where players could use separate vehicles.

In their first encounter under these new rules, the Indian squad arrived in Kolkata for the T20I series-opener against England, strictly adhering to the guideline that demands unified travel. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has fully cooperated, emphasizing the importance of team cohesion and commitment, as outlined in BCCI's 10-point guideline.

While this new regulation aims to foster a harmonious team environment, it has faced some resistance. India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, has expressed his concerns, but the board remains firm on implementing these changes, emphasizing their significance in maintaining discipline and unity within the team structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

