Shami's Fiery Return: A Game Changer for Team India

Mohammed Shami, the seasoned Indian pacer, marked his return to international cricket practice ahead of the white-ball series against England after a significant 14-month injury intermission. Shami, who resumed practice under close observation, displayed encouraging progress, bowling with notable speed and precision during the intense session.

Sporting a heavily strapped left knee, Shami's performance in the practice nets was a central focus, where he bowled impressively to teammates and engaged in strategic discussions with bowling coach Morne Morkel. His fitness is seen as vital to India's efforts in bolstering its pace attack, especially with the ICC Champions Trophy on the horizon.

The selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, highlighted Shami's crucial role given his experience and skill, particularly as Jasprit Bumrah's health remains uncertain. Shami's participation in recent domestic tournaments has been instrumental in his recovery, showcasing his readiness for the upcoming international matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)