Eddie George's Chicago Bears Interview Highlights Busy Sports Weekend

The weekend sports schedule was packed with NFL, NBA, NHL games, and more. Notably, the Chicago Bears interviewed Eddie George for their head coaching position. In other highlights, tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are set for a clash in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 00:21 IST
The weekend witnessed a flurry of sports events spanning multiple disciplines. The NFL schedule saw key matchups, including L.A. Rams at Philadelphia and Baltimore at Buffalo. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears took a significant step by interviewing Eddie George for the head coach role, as reported by the Nashville Tennessean.

In basketball, the NBA featured gripping games such as the L.A. Lakers taking on the L.A. Clippers. Hockey enthusiasts followed matchups like Ottawa at New Jersey and N.Y. Rangers at Montreal. Topping the headlines, Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Vancouver's Tyler Myers face disciplinary hearings.

In tennis, excitement peaked as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic prepared for their anticipated Australian Open quarterfinal duel. Additionally, Aryna Sabalenka's relentless pursuit for her third straight title continued as fans eagerly await results from these high-stakes encounters.

