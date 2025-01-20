Madison Keys' Stellar Streak: A Quarterfinal Triumph

In a thrilling encounter at the Australian Open, American tennis player Madison Keys outperformed sixth seed Elena Rybakina, advancing to the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory at Margaret Court Arena.

Despite losing to Rybakina in previous matches, Keys demonstrated superior control and strategy, exploiting her opponent's lower back injury and neutralizing her powerful serve. The 19th seed has now extended her impressive winning streak to nine matches this year.

Keys clinched the match in an intense decider, sealing her victory with a precise cross-court shot. She prepares next to face Elina Svitolina from Ukraine, who recently triumphed over Veronika Kudermetova.

(With inputs from agencies.)