Svitolina's Spirited Comeback at the Australian Open

Elina Svitolina overcame a slow start to defeat Veronika Kudermetova and reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for the third time. This marks her 12th Grand Slam quarterfinals appearance. She will face Madison Keys next. Svitolina celebrated her win with a tribute to her home country, Ukraine.

Elina Svitolina displayed resilience on the court, coming back from a 4-1 deficit to clinch a commanding 6-4, 6-1 victory over Veronika Kudermetova. Her triumph secured her place in the Australian Open quarterfinals for the third time, a testament to her enduring tennis prowess.

Having reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the 12th time, the 30-year-old Ukrainian tennis player will next face Madison Keys, who recently overcame Elena Rybakina. The match against Kudermetova was marked by Svitolina's determined resurgence, celebrated with a heartfelt message for Ukraine.

Svitolina expressed her joy at her performance, emphasizing her fighting spirit despite early setbacks. The match, marked by Svitolina's power game, ended without a traditional handshake, yet maintained sportsmanship. Meanwhile, her husband, Gael Monfils, was to face Ben Shelton later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

