Jannik Sinner Defies Odds to Secure Quarter-Final Spot in Australian Open

Jannik Sinner, the defending champion and top seed, demonstrated remarkable resilience as he secured a place in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday despite a challenging health scare. Overcoming a bout with illness and top contender Holger Rune, Sinner claimed victory in a four-set marathon, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The world number one had initially shown dominant form in the first set, quickly breaking Rune's serve twice to wrap it up in 33 minutes. However, he appeared to falter in the second set, visibly struggling after a failed return shot, which left spectators doubting his condition.

Rune capitalized on Sinner's weakened state, leveling the match by taking the second set. Yet, Sinner's determination shone as he dug deep, fending off break points and executing a long rally to regain an upper hand, ultimately securing his spot in the quarter-finals, equalizing the Italian Grand Slam record.

(With inputs from agencies.)