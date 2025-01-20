Dramatic Wins and Setbacks at the Australian Open Quarterfinals
Day nine of the Australian Open saw Lorenzo Sonego and Elina Svitolina advance to the quarter-finals with impressive wins. Jannik Sinner overcame a medical timeout to beat Holger Rune, while Madison Keys stunned Elena Rybakina. The matches unfolded amid challenging conditions and unexpected pauses.
- Country:
- Australia
In a thrilling day at the Australian Open, Italy's Lorenzo Sonego secured his first Grand Slam quarter-final spot by defeating American Learner Tien in four sets. Tien, who had endured a lengthy qualification journey, struggled to match Sonego's prowess on the court.
Jannik Sinner, the defending champion, faced a tough challenge against Holger Rune, taking a medical break before ultimately triumphing in four sets. The match was temporarily halted due to a damaged net, adding to the day's drama. Sinner described the encounter as mentally taxing but stayed resilient to secure his quarter-final position.
Madison Keys continued her impressive run by defeating the sixth seed, Elena Rybakina, in a three-set battle. Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina returned to form after foot surgery, claiming victory against Veronika Kudermetova. The quarter-finals promise more excitement as players push through Melbourne's scorching temperatures.
(With inputs from agencies.)