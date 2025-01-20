Porto Sack Vitor Bruno After Consecutive Defeats
Porto have dismissed coach Vitor Bruno following consecutive defeats against Nacional and Gil Vicente. Previously hired in June 2024, Bruno replaced Sergio Conceicao who enjoyed a highly successful tenure. The decision comes amidst discontent in the squad and ongoing managerial changes within Portugal's top clubs.
In a dramatic turn of events, Porto have parted ways with coach Vitor Bruno, the club announced on Monday. This decision follows back-to-back losses against lower-ranked teams Nacional and Gil Vicente, leaving Porto third in the Primeira Liga after 18 games this season.
Bruno, who joined Porto in June 2024 to succeed long-serving Sergio Conceicao, endured a turbulent tenure culminating in his dismissal. The departure is part of a trend this season, with Porto becoming the 12th club to change their manager, following suit with rivals Benfica and Sporting.
Tensions reached a breaking point after Porto exited the League Cup with a 1-0 defeat to Sporting. Midfielder Pepe publicly voiced his dissatisfaction with Bruno, contributing to the coach's downfall. Porto, now looking ahead, prepare for their upcoming Europa League match against Olympiacos and their participation in the 2025 Club World Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
