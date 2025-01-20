Rishabh Pant Reveals IPL Auction Tension Amid Record Deal With Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant, the newly appointed captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), opened up about his experience during last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. Pant humorously recounted his nervousness while in Australia, competing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Initially tensed about being picked by Punjab Kings, Pant shared these details during a special broadcast on Star Sports, alongside franchise owner Dr. Sanjiv Goenka.

Speaking candidly on the show, Pant revealed how he and fellow cricketer Rohit Sharma followed the auction on a mobile device in Australia. Pant admitted to feeling anxious and decided not to watch beyond a certain bidding point to manage the pressure. With Punjab Kings holding a significantly large auction purse, Pant feared being picked by them but ended up with LSG, becoming the most expensive player in IPL history after a massive Rs 27 crores bid.

Pant's auction eclipsed Shreyas Iyer's record, who had just sealed a deal with Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crores. In the competitive bidding war, LSG outbid teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, surpassing the potential 'Right To Match' card attempt by Delhi Capitals. Known for his powerful all-format game, Pant's overall T20 statistics commend a remarkable strike rate, reinforcing his prowess in the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)