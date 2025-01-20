Left Menu

Reversing the Trend: Retaining India's Homegrown Badminton Coaches

The Badminton Association of India is addressing the high exit rate of homegrown coaches by proposing increased salaries. This move aims to retain Indian talent who often leave for better-paying opportunities abroad, despite the pride in contributing to national sports development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:16 IST
Reversing the Trend: Retaining India's Homegrown Badminton Coaches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is considering salary increases to curb the exodus of homegrown coaches seeking lucrative opportunities abroad. This initiative, developed with the Sports Authority of India, acknowledges the financial disparity driving coaches away, despite their vested interest in nurturing domestic talent.

Notable players turned coaches, including Parupalli Kashyap and RMV Gurusaidutt, are training India's top talent under chief coach Pullela Gopichand's leadership. Despite these efforts, respected coaches like Mohammed Siyadatullah Siddiqui and B Sai Praneeth have relocated overseas due to insufficient financial incentives.

BAI Secretary Sanjay Mishra highlighted efforts to address pay gaps by substantially increasing allowances and integrating former players into national roles. Yet, the challenge remains to integrate experienced players, like Anup Sridhar, into national structures, avoiding reliance on foreign coaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

