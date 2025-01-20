Swiatek Advances to Australian Open Quarters as Competition Heats Up
Iga Swiatek stormed into the Australian Open quarterfinals with a swift victory over Eva Lys. Now, she faces Emma Navarro while eyeing the world number one spot, currently held by Aryna Sabalenka. Meanwhile, Madison Keys and Elina Svitolina also hold their spots in the quarterfinals.
Second seed Iga Swiatek swiftly advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals on Sunday, crushing Eva Lys 6-0, 6-1 in just 59 minutes, as confirmed by the WTA website. This marks her second time reaching the Australian Open quarters.
Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, has been in formidable form, dropping only 11 games in her four matches. Her next target is dethroning current world number one and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. For Swiatek to achieve this, she needs to secure a quarterfinal win, while Sabalenka faces the challenge of ousting Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to maintain her position.
Swiatek's quarterfinal opponent, Emma Navarro, recently emerged victorious against ninth-seed Daria Kasatkina, securing her third consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal berth. Elsewhere, Madison Keys, seeded 19th, reached her fourth Australian Open quarterfinals by defeating number six seed Elena Rybakina. Keys now faces Elina Svitolina, who overpowered Veronika Kudermetova in her latest match.
