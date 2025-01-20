Left Menu

McCullum's Shift: England to Play Watchful Cricket Against India

Brendon McCullum, England's coach known for aggressive strategies, intends to adopt a 'watchful style of cricket' in an upcoming series against India. This will be his debut in white-ball cricket since his successful coaching of the Test team. The series serves as preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:22 IST
McCullum's Shift: England to Play Watchful Cricket Against India
McCullum
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected move, Brendon McCullum, the England cricket coach renowned for his aggressive playing style, has announced a strategic shift as the team prepares to face India. McCullum has promised a more cautious approach during the upcoming limited-overs series.

Marking his first foray into white-ball cricket coaching since taking over the Test team in 2022, McCullum aims to utilize the Indian tour as groundwork for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy set in Pakistan and Dubai. McCullum faces the challenge of coaching both Test and limited-overs teams.

Despite England's reputation for power-hitting, McCullum stresses the importance of adaptability and maximizing resources. He aims to gel the team, optimizing their powerful lineup, skilled spinners, and exceptional fielding to entertain and perform optimally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025