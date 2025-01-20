Hardik Pandya: The Unsung Hero of India's ICC Champions Trophy Campaign

In the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has singled out Hardik Pandya as the pivotal player for India's campaign. Akmal, discussing on his YouTube channel, emphasized Pandya's irreplaceable role within the Indian squad, lauding his explosive batting and versatile bowling skills.

Since his debut, Pandya has participated in 86 One-Day Internationals for India, amassing 1,769 runs with an average of 34.01, alongside 11 half-centuries. With the ball, he's contributed crucial breakthroughs, taking 84 wickets at an average of 35.23. His prowess makes him a strategic asset in the playing XI.

The tournament, scheduled from February 19 to March 9, will have India's matches hosted in the UAE under a hybrid model due to political tensions, while Pakistan serves as the primary venue. With Rohit Sharma leading the team and Shubman Gill as vice-captain, the Indian lineup is poised for a dominant run.

(With inputs from agencies.)