Hardik Pandya: The Unsung Hero of India's ICC Champions Trophy Campaign
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal praises Hardik Pandya, calling him the crucial player for India's ICC Champions Trophy squad. Despite an injury setback in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Pandya's all-round capabilities make him indispensable. India prepares for the tournament under captain Rohit Sharma, playing in UAE and Pakistan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has singled out Hardik Pandya as the pivotal player for India's campaign. Akmal, discussing on his YouTube channel, emphasized Pandya's irreplaceable role within the Indian squad, lauding his explosive batting and versatile bowling skills.
Since his debut, Pandya has participated in 86 One-Day Internationals for India, amassing 1,769 runs with an average of 34.01, alongside 11 half-centuries. With the ball, he's contributed crucial breakthroughs, taking 84 wickets at an average of 35.23. His prowess makes him a strategic asset in the playing XI.
The tournament, scheduled from February 19 to March 9, will have India's matches hosted in the UAE under a hybrid model due to political tensions, while Pakistan serves as the primary venue. With Rohit Sharma leading the team and Shubman Gill as vice-captain, the Indian lineup is poised for a dominant run.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Aussies' Mind Games: Rohit Sharma's Struggle in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Rohit Sharma Under Pressure: Australia’s Tactic of Breaking Captains
Rohit Sharma's Uncertain Return: Mumbai Awaits Star Batsman's Decision
Rohit Sharma Eyes Mumbai Ranji Training Amid Test Series Wrap-Up
Rohit Sharma: Battling Adversity and Aiming for a Comeback