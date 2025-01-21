Paula Badosa's Breakthrough: Toppling Gauff to Reach Grand Slam Semis
Paula Badosa upset Coco Gauff in the Australian Open quarter-finals, claiming a 7-5, 6-4 victory to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final. Badosa, the 11th seed, celebrated her triumphant performance over a top 10 seed after losing two previous quarter-finals. Gauff's struggles included 28 forehand errors.
In a stunning upset at the Australian Open, Spain's Paula Badosa ousted third seed Coco Gauff with a straight-sets victory, 7-5, 6-4, securing her place in the semi-finals for the first time in her career.
Badosa's performance on the sunlit Rod Laver Arena was nothing short of remarkable as she outplayed the usually dominant Gauff, who struggled with her serve and accumulated 28 unforced errors in the match. For Badosa, ranked as the 11th seed, it marked a breakthrough moment, having previously faltered in two Grand Slam quarter-final attempts.
Embracing the moment, Badosa attributed her success to a committed effort to play her best game, a strategy that paid off with her 15th winner sealing the victory. She now advances to face either Aryna Sabalenka or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the next round.
