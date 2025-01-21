Left Menu

Paula Badosa's Breakthrough: Toppling Gauff to Reach Grand Slam Semis

Paula Badosa upset Coco Gauff in the Australian Open quarter-finals, claiming a 7-5, 6-4 victory to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final. Badosa, the 11th seed, celebrated her triumphant performance over a top 10 seed after losing two previous quarter-finals. Gauff's struggles included 28 forehand errors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:33 IST
Paula Badosa's Breakthrough: Toppling Gauff to Reach Grand Slam Semis
Paula Badosa

In a stunning upset at the Australian Open, Spain's Paula Badosa ousted third seed Coco Gauff with a straight-sets victory, 7-5, 6-4, securing her place in the semi-finals for the first time in her career.

Badosa's performance on the sunlit Rod Laver Arena was nothing short of remarkable as she outplayed the usually dominant Gauff, who struggled with her serve and accumulated 28 unforced errors in the match. For Badosa, ranked as the 11th seed, it marked a breakthrough moment, having previously faltered in two Grand Slam quarter-final attempts.

Embracing the moment, Badosa attributed her success to a committed effort to play her best game, a strategy that paid off with her 15th winner sealing the victory. She now advances to face either Aryna Sabalenka or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Central Asia Inflation: The Impact of Global Shocks and Domestic Policy Responses

Innovative Financing for EMDEs: Tackling Climate Challenges with Scalable Tools

Portfolio Adjustment Costs: A New Lens on Currency Market Dynamics and Returns

Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025