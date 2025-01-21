Left Menu

The 10th day of the Australian Open featured significant matches, including Alexander Zverev's victory over Tommy Paul and Paula Badosa's win against Coco Gauff. Despite the defeat, Gauff remained optimistic, while Badosa celebrated her first Grand Slam semi-final. The day also witnessed various other key matches and developments.

Thrills and Upsets on Day 10 at the Australian Open
The tenth day of the Australian Open delivered high-intensity matches and surprising outcomes. Germany's Alexander Zverev, the second seed, emerged victorious in the opening set of his fourth-round match against American Tommy Paul, winning 7-6(1). Despite Paul's early lead, Zverev bounced back to secure the tiebreak.

In a significant upset, Spain's Paula Badosa defeated third seed Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-4, marking her first advance to a Grand Slam semi-final. Badosa, who sought revenge after a previous defeat by Gauff, expressed growth and better emotional management in her gameplay.

Elsewhere, matches continued to captivate Melbourne Park, with prominent figures like Gael Monfils and Iga Swiatek in the spotlight. The action-packed day also saw heated battles on the court as players like Alex de Minaur fueled home hopes with remarkable performances.

