Carlos Alcaraz Powers to Monte Carlo Masters Final: A 13-Month Comeback

Carlos Alcaraz broke his 13-month hiatus from Masters finals by defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a hard-fought match at Monte Carlo. The Spanish sensation secured his place with a 7-6(2), 6-4 victory.

Alcaraz now prepares to face Lorenzo Musetti, who demonstrated resilience in his comeback against Alex de Minaur. Despite the pressure, Alcaraz managed to remain focused and capitalized on his opponent's fewer mistakes.

The tennis prodigy celebrated his win with a forehand down-the-line shot, underscoring the importance of patience in his journey back to the finals. Both players showed exceptional skill, setting the stage for an exhilarating final showdown.

