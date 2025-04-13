Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Claims Victory at Monte Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz triumphed in the Monte Carlo Masters final, defeating Lorenzo Musetti. After losing the first set, Alcaraz showcased remarkable skill to win the next two sets, securing his first title at the event and gaining momentum for the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz showcased his exceptional resilience and skill at the Monte Carlo Masters final, overcoming Lorenzo Musetti with a score of 3-6, 6-1, 6-0. Alcaraz's triumph marks his first title at this prestigious claycourt event, boosting his confidence ahead of the French Open.

The match began challenging for Alcaraz, who lost his opening two service games and conceded the first set to Musetti, who capitalized on Alcaraz's unsteady forehand. However, Alcaraz's prowess emerged in the second set, where he dominated by winning five consecutive games.

In the final set, Alcaraz broke Musetti's serve in the first and third games, sealing his victory decisively. This pivotal win highlights Alcaraz's ascent on the European claycourt circuit, setting a formidable tone for the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

