Carlos Alcaraz's Triumphant Return to a Masters Final

Carlos Alcaraz made a triumphant return to the Masters final, his first in 13 months, by defeating fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6(2) 6-4 on Saturday. The match was a testament to Alcaraz's determination as he overcame a fiercely defensive Davidovich Fokina, breaking him just three times in 19 attempts.

Despite a tense opening set that exceeded an hour, Alcaraz capitalized on his improved service game in the second set, avoiding any break points. Reflecting on his journey, Alcaraz said, "I just had to be patient and believe that this moment was going to come again."

The victory sets up a finals clash in Monte Carlo against either Lorenzo Musetti or Alex de Minaur. Alcaraz highlighted his satisfaction, adding, "I'm really happy... the most important thing is that I'm feeling great physically." The players shared a convivial moment at the net, showcasing sportsmanship and camaraderie.

