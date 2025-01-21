Sports Headlines: Big Moves and Key Competitions

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander on a five-year contract worth over $90 million, as reported by multiple sources on Monday. The deal awaits the completion of a physical and includes a club option.

In tennis, Paula Badosa of Spain has achieved her first Grand Slam semi-final spot after defeating Coco Gauff in the Australian Open quarter-finals, winning 7-5, 6-4. In NHL news, Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid faces a three-game ban for crosschecking during a tight match against the Canucks.

Meanwhile, Auburn is the new No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, maintaining an impressive record. In other updates, the Chicago Bears intend to hire Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and the PGA Tour is considering relocating the Genesis Invitational due to the wildfires threatening Riviera Country Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)