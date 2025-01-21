Left Menu

Dramatic Upsets and Emotions at Australian Open: Day 10 Highlights

Day 10 of the Australian Open witnessed emotional highs and unexpected twists. Alexander Zverev secured a two-set lead against Tommy Paul amidst on-court drama with a feather. Paula Badosa avenged her previous loss to Coco Gauff, advancing to her first Grand Slam semi-final, while various other players contended fiercely.

  • Country:
  • Australia

Day 10 of the Australian Open was marked by intense battles and emotional moments. German second seed Alexander Zverev managed to secure a two-set lead against American opponent Tommy Paul, winning both sets in tie-breaks. Zverev's match was not without controversy, as he clashed with the chair umpire over a feather falling on the court, stating, "It's a feather! There are millions of them on the court."

Meanwhile, Spanish contender Paula Badosa stole the spotlight by avenging her past defeat against third seed Coco Gauff. Badosa triumphed in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final. In her post-match comments, Badosa acknowledged her growth, "I've been through a lot... Now I'm a better player, I handle the emotions better."

Other matches included Novak Djokovic's highly-anticipated showdown with Carlos Alcaraz and various players striving for advancement in Melbourne Park's competitive environment. The quarter-final action commenced with temperatures soaring to 28 degrees Celsius, adding another layer of challenge to the players' quests for victory.

