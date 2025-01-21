Left Menu

Dramatic Day at Melbourne: Top Seeds Shine and Emotions Run High

The Australian Open witnessed gripping tennis action as Tommy Paul mounted a comeback in the quarter-finals after trailing against Alexander Zverev. Drama unfolded with Zverev's feather complaint during the match. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa celebrated a career milestone by defeating Coco Gauff to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:36 IST
The Australian Open's tenth day was marked by riveting action and emotional moments. Tommy Paul demonstrated resilience in his quarter-final match, overcoming two initial tiebreak losses to secure the third set against Alexander Zverev. This victory was achieved as Zverev faltered, finding the net with a decisive shot.

Alexander Zverev, the German second seed, displayed both skill and expertise by taking the second set tiebreak against Paul without conceding a point. A moment of tension arose when Zverev protested against the umpire's decision with a feather interfering with a crucial point.

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa made headlines by breaking into her first Grand Slam semi-final. She dominated against third seed Coco Gauff, reversing the outcome of their previous encounter in Beijing. Badosa's triumph was a testament to her improved gameplay and emotional control on the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

