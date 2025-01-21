Zverev Triumphs in Australian Open Thriller
Alexander Zverev beat Tommy Paul 7-6(1) 7-6(0) 2-6 6-1 to reach the Australian Open semi-finals. Despite struggling in heat, Zverev won the crucial tiebreaks. Paul took the third set, but Zverev dominated the fourth, advancing to his ninth Grand Slam semi-final.
In a gripping encounter at the Australian Open, Alexander Zverev showcased his excellence when it counted most, defeating Tommy Paul 7-6(1) 7-6(0) 2-6 6-1 to secure a spot in the semi-finals.
Despite facing difficulties amid the sweltering conditions in Melbourne, the 27-year-old German tennis star capitalized during tiebreak moments to dominate the first two sets at Rod Laver Arena. American opponent Tommy Paul posed a significant challenge, grabbing the third set, but Zverev's intensified approach sealed the fourth.
The victory marks Zverev's third Australian Open semi-final appearance in five years and maintains his quest for a coveted Grand Slam title. He awaits the winner of the highly anticipated match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz to continue his championship pursuit.
