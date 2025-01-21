Left Menu

Sports Headlines: Key Deals, Suspensions, and Tournament Highlights

This sports update covers a significant contract for Anthony Santander with the Toronto Blue Jays, Connor McDavid’s suspension, Alexander Zverev’s semi-final win, Draymond Green’s injury, Will Howard leading Ohio State to victory, coaching changes for the Colts and Bears, and major matches at the Australian Open.

Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly locked in a five-year, $90 million contract with star outfielder Anthony Santander, though it's contingent on a successful physical examination. This marks a significant acquisition for the team, seeking to bolster its roster.

Suspensions struck the NHL as Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid faces a three-game ban following a controversial face crosscheck against Canucks' Conor Garland. Meanwhile, football's Alexander Zverev advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals, after a hard-fought victory against Tommy Paul.

In other updates, Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green is sidelined with an injury, changes in coaching staffs see Lou Anarumo join the Colts and Ben Johnson nearing a deal with the Bears, while Will Howard led Ohio State to a national title win. Key tennis matches unfolded at the Australian Open with Coco Gauff discussing improvements after her recent exit.

