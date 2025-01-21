Sports Headlines: Key Deals, Suspensions, and Tournament Highlights

Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly locked in a five-year, $90 million contract with star outfielder Anthony Santander, though it's contingent on a successful physical examination. This marks a significant acquisition for the team, seeking to bolster its roster.

Suspensions struck the NHL as Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid faces a three-game ban following a controversial face crosscheck against Canucks' Conor Garland. Meanwhile, football's Alexander Zverev advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals, after a hard-fought victory against Tommy Paul.

In other updates, Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green is sidelined with an injury, changes in coaching staffs see Lou Anarumo join the Colts and Ben Johnson nearing a deal with the Bears, while Will Howard led Ohio State to a national title win. Key tennis matches unfolded at the Australian Open with Coco Gauff discussing improvements after her recent exit.

