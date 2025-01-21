Zverev's Tenacity Leads to Australian Open Semi-Final Triumph

Alexander Zverev displayed remarkable tenacity Tuesday, overcoming Tommy Paul 7-6(1) 7-6(0) 2-6 6-1 to secure his spot in the Australian Open semi-finals for the third time in five years.

Despite struggling in the oppressive afternoon heat on Rod Laver Arena, the 27-year-old German prevailed in tiebreaks to claim the first two sets against his American opponent. After dropping the third set, Zverev elevated his intensity to dominate the fourth set, setting up a semi-final clash with either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz.

"I wasn't playing great; I should have been down two sets to love," Zverev admitted after reaching his ninth Grand Slam semi-final. "But somehow, I won the first two sets, and the fourth set was the best I've played." Tommy Paul, who had defeated Zverev in their prior meetings, saw his momentum stifled as Zverev raised his level in key moments to claim victory.

